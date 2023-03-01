Bryan ISD previews showcase event in Downtown Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The community is invited to come out and see the best of Bryan ISD Friday, March 3.

The school district is hosting its showcase event from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. during First Friday.

There will be participants from each Bryan ISD school taking part in the event located on Main Street between William J. Bryan & 24th Street.

There will be live music from Bryan ISD fine arts students, and an opportunity to meet student-athletes and see some of the innovative projects from the Advanced Academics and Career & Technical Education projects.

Bryan ISD Superintendent Ginger Carrabine joined First News at Four to discuss what the community can expect from the event.

The Bryan ISD Showcase was first held in 2017 at SFA Middle School before it was expanded to Rudder High School for two years before the pandemic shut it down for two years.

“Last year was our first time ever to take the showcase on the road to Downtown Bryan and it was a tremendous success,” said Carrabine. “This is a great way to show again our community, whether they have kids in our school or not, about the fabulous things happening at Bryan ISD.”

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.