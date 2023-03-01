Consol’s season comes to an end with loss to No. 2 Ellison

ELGIN, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated boys’ basketball team lost to No. 2 Killeen Ellison 65-43 in the regional quarterfinals at Elgin High School.

Consol wraps up its season at 26-9. The Eagles move to 33-3.

After a slow start from both squads, The Eagles started to pull away 12-5 at the end of the first quarter. The Eagles led 28-16 at halftime and cruised in the second half.

Ellison advances to the UIL 5A Region III semifinals in Cypress.

