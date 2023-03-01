Downtown Bryan’s Clementine’s Kitchen opens next week

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The owner of Stella Southern Café and Harvey Washbangers has a new restaurant in downtown Bryan that you can add to your list for special events, date nights or “just because.” Clementine’s Kitchen is located in the former Madden’s Casual Gourmet restaurant.

The new concept offers a different feel and style compared to owner Michael Lair’s other restaurants.

“This is that really fun, no holds barred, creative outlet for us to just open up and play,” Lair said.

The restaurant features a new-American style flavor with shareable options that put a unique spin on familiar dishes. Instead of standard carrots and dressing, the menu offers roasted carrots with roasted onion cream, quinoa and pistachio crunch. Another fun and tasty option includes fried chicken skins with red pepper honey.

Visitors can also share dishes like crispy snap peas with tonnato and charred lemon along with mac and cheese gratin.

In addition, there may be options you’ve never tried before like butter-seared octopus, beet-braised beef cheeks and duck breast.

“We’re having fun,” Lair said. “There’s no constraints that we’re putting on it. We’re just going to bring out some cool dishes that we feel really excited about and hope everybody shares that.”

Some sweet options like the chocolate brownie, charred peach bread pudding and the Meyer lemon cheesecake are also on the menu to end the experience on a high note.

The restaurant is soft opening Tuesday, March 7. Clementine’s Kitchen is focusing on dinner service now but will soon serve lunch. Reservations can be made here.

It’s located at 202 South Bryan Avenue in Bryan. You can keep up with new dishes and updates on the restaurant’s website, Facebook and Instagram.

