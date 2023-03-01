Fatality crash reported on Highway 105 in Grimes County

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A fatality crash has closed Highway 105 west of the Navasota city limits.

The wreck happened just before 1 p.m. at Highway 105 and FM 159 and involved an 18-wheeler and another vehicle.

SH 105 east is diverted to 159, according to DPS.

SH 105 westbound is shut down at CR 423 in Grimes County and vehicles are being turned around.

We will share more details when they are released by authorities.

