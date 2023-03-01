Focus at Four: The challenges of workforce retention

Workforce Solutions Leader Discusses Employee Retention
Workforce Solutions Leader Discusses Employee Retention(PRNewswire)
By Heather Falls
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A recent Gallup poll found that employee engagement in the United States needs a rebound.

Highlights:

  • Young workers, women, and remote-ready on-site workers dropped in engagement
  • Fully remote employees increased in “quiet quitting”
  • Clarity of expectations fell across demographic categories and job types

According to Workforce Solutions, the power of remote working is turning power back to the employees, which is making it crucial for organizations to help develop their internal talent.

However, experts say even in the current labor market, talent retention for employers and mobility for workers remains a challenge.

Leo Goncalves, VP of Workforce Solutions at the University of Phoenix, joined First News at Four to discuss how this tool will not only contribute to organizational success, but how also gives employees the chance to leverage the skills they have, grow professionally, and gain new skills.

“Talent mobility refers to the ability of the workforce members to unlock new opportunities within their current employer. That could be new jobs or skills that allow them to grow,” said Goncalves.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan police are investigating a crash involving two pickup trucks and a bicycle.
Bryan police identify woman killed on bicycle near high school
One driver died after a two-vehicle crash near the 3100 Block of Harvey Road.
Police identified driver killed in 2-vehicle crash near Veterans Park in College Station
Monday's outlook for possible severe thunderstorms Thursday, March 2nd
Monitoring Thursday: Brazos Valley outlined for possible severe weather
Detectives identify remains found in Sam Houston National Forest
Detectives identify remains found in Sam Houston National Forest
Conditions set to improve throughout the day
Brief air quality concern as dust moves through the area Monday

Latest News

On Friday the Teacher Vacancy Task Force released a 53-page report that included several...
Bryan, College Station School districts discuss teacher shortage
A strong low pressure system will pull all ingredients together for scattered severe storms in...
Monitoring Thursday: Severe weather looking more likely for Brazos Valley
Crews struck a natural gas line and city water line Tuesday evening.
Crew strikes water, gas lines in Bryan
Temporary changes will be made to the southbound lanes of FM 2818 between Holleman and Wellborn...
Traffic shift planned on FM 2818 in College Station Wednesday postponed