Focus at Four: The challenges of workforce retention

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A recent Gallup poll found that employee engagement in the United States needs a rebound.

Highlights:

Young workers, women, and remote-ready on-site workers dropped in engagement

Fully remote employees increased in “quiet quitting”

Clarity of expectations fell across demographic categories and job types

According to Workforce Solutions, the power of remote working is turning power back to the employees, which is making it crucial for organizations to help develop their internal talent.

However, experts say even in the current labor market, talent retention for employers and mobility for workers remains a challenge.

Leo Goncalves, VP of Workforce Solutions at the University of Phoenix, joined First News at Four to discuss how this tool will not only contribute to organizational success, but how also gives employees the chance to leverage the skills they have, grow professionally, and gain new skills.

“Talent mobility refers to the ability of the workforce members to unlock new opportunities within their current employer. That could be new jobs or skills that allow them to grow,” said Goncalves.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.