Free Brazos County Master Gardeners class to help your vegetable garden

This month’s talk is with Master Gardener Mike Vidrine about spring vegetables
KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Crystal Galny
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Spring is just around the corner and that means it’s time to put some vegetables in your garden.

Anyone interested in learning how to have a great home vegetable garden can attend “In The Dirt With Master Gardeners: Spring Vegetables” on Saturday, March 4 at 10 a.m.

It’s part of a monthly talk with Brazos County Master Gardeners on various gardening topics. Each talk will include a short presentation and hands-on, interactive demonstration out in The Gardens at Texas A&M University.

This month’s talk is with Master Gardener, Mike Vidrine about spring vegetables. There will be a Plant Propagation class on April 29 and a Plant Pollinators class on May 20.

All talks are free and open for the community to attend. Participant should meet at The Pavilion, located in The Gardens. Weekend parking is free in unnumbered spaces in Lot 97 (AgriLife) and 100 (Reed Arena).

To find more information regarding parking, visit The Gardens Parking and Transportation website.

If you are trying to figure out what veggies to put in the ground, the Texas Master Gardener program has this planting calendar to help you out.

Vegetable Garden Planting Dates
Vegetable Garden Planting Dates(Texas A&M Agrilife Extension)

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students in Rockdale will attend classes Monday through Thursday.
Rockdale ISD approves new calendar with 4-day week
A Lee County resident, Wilbur Eugene Jackson, was convicted and sentenced earlier this month on...
Lee County man sentenced to 50 years in cattle theft case
Crews struck a natural gas line and city water line Tuesday evening.
Crew strikes water, gas lines in Bryan
A strong low pressure system will pull all ingredients together for scattered severe storms in...
Monitoring Thursday: Severe weather looking more likely for Brazos Valley
John Manuel Gaytan, 26, was stopped after a deputy witnessed him Gaytan driving a black Dodge...
BCSO: Dangerous driving leads to drug-related arrest

Latest News

Widespread storms, some strong-severe will roll through the Brazos Valley Thursday evening.
Monitoring Thursday: Strong storms expected in the evening
Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 3/1
Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 3/1
Participants listen to speaker at the College Station Hilton and Conference Center.
Habitat for Humanity hosts annual Community Builders Breakfast
The restaurant is soft opening Tuesday, March 7, with dinner service.
Downtown Bryan’s Clementine’s Kitchen opens next week