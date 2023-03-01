Free Brazos County Master Gardeners class to help your vegetable garden

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Spring is just around the corner and that means it’s time to put some vegetables in your garden.

Anyone interested in learning how to have a great home vegetable garden can attend “In The Dirt With Master Gardeners: Spring Vegetables” on Saturday, March 4 at 10 a.m.

It’s part of a monthly talk with Brazos County Master Gardeners on various gardening topics. Each talk will include a short presentation and hands-on, interactive demonstration out in The Gardens at Texas A&M University.

This month’s talk is with Master Gardener, Mike Vidrine about spring vegetables. There will be a Plant Propagation class on April 29 and a Plant Pollinators class on May 20.

All talks are free and open for the community to attend. Participant should meet at The Pavilion, located in The Gardens. Weekend parking is free in unnumbered spaces in Lot 97 (AgriLife) and 100 (Reed Arena).

To find more information regarding parking, visit The Gardens Parking and Transportation website.

If you are trying to figure out what veggies to put in the ground, the Texas Master Gardener program has this planting calendar to help you out.

Vegetable Garden Planting Dates (Texas A&M Agrilife Extension)

