Gov. Abbott announces Music Friendly Texas workshop in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Music Office, the City of College Station, and Visit College Station will co-host a Music Friendly Texas Community Workshop on Tuesday, March 7.

The event begins at 6 p.m. at College Station City Hall.

“Music is key to the Texas brand and our local economies,” Gov. Abbott said. “I thank the Texas Music Office for helping communities large and small develop creative partnerships and grow new jobs. Working alongside local leaders like those in College Station, we can ensure Texas communities have the tools to succeed.”

TMO Community Relations & Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will join the workshop to explain the Music Friendly Texas Community designation and answer questions.

Participation in TMO’s Music Friendly Texas program, the nation’s first when introduced by TMO in 2016, provides Texas communities with a network for fostering music industry development. It sends a clear message to industry professionals that certified communities are serious about attracting and developing music industry growth.

College Station’s workshop is the first step in the certification process. When completed, College Station will join 40 other Texas cities that have earned the Music Friendly Texas designation.

Musicians, venues, and the public are welcome to attend.

