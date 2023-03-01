Gov. Abbott announces Music Friendly Texas workshop in College Station

Musicians, venues, and the public are welcome to attend the workshop planned for Tuesday, March 7.
Musicians, venues, and the public are welcome to attend the workshop planned for Tuesday, March...
Musicians, venues, and the public are welcome to attend the workshop planned for Tuesday, March 7.(Hope Merritt)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Music Office, the City of College Station, and Visit College Station will co-host a Music Friendly Texas Community Workshop on Tuesday, March 7.

The event begins at 6 p.m. at College Station City Hall. 

“Music is key to the Texas brand and our local economies,” Gov. Abbott said. “I thank the Texas Music Office for helping communities large and small develop creative partnerships and grow new jobs. Working alongside local leaders like those in College Station, we can ensure Texas communities have the tools to succeed.”

TMO Community Relations & Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will join the workshop to explain the Music Friendly Texas Community designation and answer questions.

Participation in TMO’s Music Friendly Texas program, the nation’s first when introduced by TMO in 2016, provides Texas communities with a network for fostering music industry development. It sends a clear message to industry professionals that certified communities are serious about attracting and developing music industry growth.

College Station’s workshop is the first step in the certification process. When completed, College Station will join 40 other Texas cities that have earned the Music Friendly Texas designation.

Musicians, venues, and the public are welcome to attend.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan police are investigating a crash involving two pickup trucks and a bicycle.
Bryan police identify woman killed on bicycle near high school
One driver died after a two-vehicle crash near the 3100 Block of Harvey Road.
Police identified driver killed in 2-vehicle crash near Veterans Park in College Station
Monday's outlook for possible severe thunderstorms Thursday, March 2nd
Monitoring Thursday: Brazos Valley outlined for possible severe weather
Detectives identify remains found in Sam Houston National Forest
Detectives identify remains found in Sam Houston National Forest
Conditions set to improve throughout the day
Brief air quality concern as dust moves through the area Monday

Latest News

On Friday the Teacher Vacancy Task Force released a 53-page report that included several...
Bryan, College Station School districts discuss teacher shortage
City of Bryan submits grants for infrastructure costs, parking garage
City of Bryan submits grants for infrastructure costs, parking garage
H.Y.P.E. Career Expo sees over 80 different exhibitors
H.Y.P.E. Career Expo sees over 80 different exhibitors
MSC
COMMISSIONERS COURT