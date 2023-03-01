Grab your wallets for a shopping bonanza

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re in serious need of some retail therapy, this weekend is your chance to spend some money!

The Junior League of Bryan-College Station is hosting the ever-popular Bargain Blitz on Saturday, March 4 at the Brazos County Expo. The sale runs from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.

At the Bargain Blitz, shoppers can purchase a wide variety of new and gently used merchandise donated by local businesses, members of the community and Junior League members.

Tickets for Bargain Blitz are just $1 for adults and free for children under 12.

On Friday, March 3, prior to the Bargain Blitz, the Junior League will host a Preview Party, where attendees can get a “sneak peek” at the treasures available for purchase on Saturday morning.

All are welcome to attend both events, however, prices on items are doubled during the Preview Party.

To find out how you can help support Bargain Blitz, email bargainblitz@jlbcs.org.

