Habitat for Humanity hosts annual Community Builders Breakfast

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity hosted their 19th annual Community Builders Breakfast Wednesday.

The breakfast is the nonprofit’s largest annual fundraiser. It highlights the supporters who make home ownership possible for low income families as well as past and future homeowners in the program.

“For me it’s the kids, it’s them knowing, or rather not knowing, how their lives are being changed simply by the decisions that their parents are making and how it’s going to move them forward,” said Carl Orozco, the Director of Development for the B/C.S Habitat for Humanity.

All donations raised during the breakfast go towards purchasing materials for the build sites. The homes provided by Habitat for Humanity are not free, but provided with a zero interest mortgage for successful applicants.

“It gives them an opportunity, it gives them choices. Education, serving our country, being contributing members to society, being all around good citizens” said Orozco.

To donate or volunteer, you can visit the B/C.S Habitat for Humanity website.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.