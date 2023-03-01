Habitat for Humanity hosts annual Community Builders Breakfast

Participants listen to speaker at the College Station Hilton and Conference Center.
Participants listen to speaker at the College Station Hilton and Conference Center.(KBTX)
By Warren Vause
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity hosted their 19th annual Community Builders Breakfast Wednesday.

The breakfast is the nonprofit’s largest annual fundraiser. It highlights the supporters who make home ownership possible for low income families as well as past and future homeowners in the program.

“For me it’s the kids, it’s them knowing, or rather not knowing, how their lives are being changed simply by the decisions that their parents are making and how it’s going to move them forward,” said Carl Orozco, the Director of Development for the B/C.S Habitat for Humanity.

All donations raised during the breakfast go towards purchasing materials for the build sites. The homes provided by Habitat for Humanity are not free, but provided with a zero interest mortgage for successful applicants.

“It gives them an opportunity, it gives them choices. Education, serving our country, being contributing members to society, being all around good citizens” said Orozco.

To donate or volunteer, you can visit the B/C.S Habitat for Humanity website.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students in Rockdale will attend classes Monday through Thursday.
Rockdale ISD approves new calendar with 4-day week
A Lee County resident, Wilbur Eugene Jackson, was convicted and sentenced earlier this month on...
Lee County man sentenced to 50 years in cattle theft case
Crews struck a natural gas line and city water line Tuesday evening.
Crew strikes water, gas lines in Bryan
A strong low pressure system will pull all ingredients together for scattered severe storms in...
Monitoring Thursday: Severe weather looking more likely for Brazos Valley
John Manuel Gaytan, 26, was stopped after a deputy witnessed him Gaytan driving a black Dodge...
BCSO: Dangerous driving leads to drug-related arrest

Latest News

Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 3/1
Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 3/1
KBTX News 3 at Noon EXTENDED(Recurring)
Aggieland Humane reaches milestone of 20,000 spay/neuter surgeries
Aggieland Humane Society reaches milestone of 20,000 pets spayed or neutered
The restaurant is soft opening Tuesday, March 7, with dinner service.
Downtown Bryan’s Clementine’s Kitchen opens next week