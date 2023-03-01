KFC is bringing back the Double Down sandwich for the first time in nearly a decade

For the first time in nearly a decade, Kentucky Fried Chicken® is bringing back a menu item...
For the first time in nearly a decade, Kentucky Fried Chicken® is bringing back a menu item with a cult following like none other, the KFC Double Down Sandwich – at participating restaurants nationwide Monday, for only four weeks!(Hand-out | Kentucky Fried Chicken)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Kentucky Fried Chicken is bringing back a fan favorite for the first time in nearly a decade.

KFC announced Wednesday that the Double Down Sandwich will be back for four weeks only, starting on Monday.

The sandwich replaces a traditional bun with two of KFC’s Extra Crispy chicken filets. The sandwich is filled with two slices of cheese, two pieces of crispy, hickory-smoked bacon, with either the Colonel’s real mayo or spicy sauce.

KFC originally debuted the Double Down in 2010 and briefly sold it again in April 2014.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students in Rockdale will attend classes Monday through Thursday.
Rockdale ISD approves new calendar with 4-day week
A Lee County resident, Wilbur Eugene Jackson, was convicted and sentenced earlier this month on...
Lee County man sentenced to 50 years in cattle theft case
Crews struck a natural gas line and city water line Tuesday evening.
Crew strikes water, gas lines in Bryan
A strong low pressure system will pull all ingredients together for scattered severe storms in...
Monitoring Thursday: Severe weather looking more likely for Brazos Valley
John Manuel Gaytan, 26, was stopped after a deputy witnessed him Gaytan driving a black Dodge...
BCSO: Dangerous driving leads to drug-related arrest

Latest News

FILE - Tourists ride classic convertible cars on the Malecon beside the United States Embassy...
Intelligence agencies say they can’t link adversaries to ‘Havana syndrome’
Smoke rises from trains as firefighters and rescuers operate after a collision near Larissa...
Death toll keeps rising in Greece’s deadliest train crash
Angie Gourirand, left, and Cindy Maner, whose cars are buried in the snow, carry their...
To the rooftops: Staggering snowfall in California mountains
People lay flowers at Thessaloniki Railway Station for victims of Tuesday night's deadly train...
People lay flowers at station in Greece, site of deadly crash
The TikTok startup page is displayed on an iPhone in Ottawa, Ontario, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.
TikTok sets new default time limits for minors