Lady Tigers triumph over rival College Station High School in intense match

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Lady Tiger Soccer team showcased their skills in a high-intensity game against their cross-town rivals, College Station High School. The Lady Tigers came out on top 2-0, extending their winning streak in the series to an impressive five straight victories.

The match, which took place at Tigerland Stadium, was also Middle School Night, highlighting the multiple soccer athletes that are in CSISD middle schools. It was a perfect opportunity to showcase the depth of talent in the community, and the Lady Tigers did not disappoint.

The first half of the game was evenly matched, with both teams unable to break the deadlock. However, the second half was where the game began to open up. Scoring was opened up after Kate Homeyer was fouled in the box, and Kira Merrel stepped up to score the resulting penalty, giving the Lady Tigers a crucial 1-0 lead.

The Lady Tigers held onto their lead and Lily Hickson finished a cross from Grace Tomlinson to solidify the win.

The clean sheet was maintained between the posts by senior captain Hailey Greer, who was ably supported by defensive players Avery Carnes, Grace Tomlinson, Kira Merrel, Kayla Morawietz, Kindle Kirble, and Evie Nolan. Their teamwork and excellent defensive play helped secure the victory for the Lady Tigers.

The win solidified the Lady Tigers as outright district champions, a feat that has not been achieved at Consol since 2011. The JV team also came out with a victory, maintaining their win streak.

The Lady Tigers will continue their district play on Friday against Bryan Rudder, with JV playing at 5:00pm and varsity to follow at Rudder High School.

