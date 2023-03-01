Live a long life, have a healthy heart

American Heart Health Month is now over, but taking care of your heart is an every day task.
American Heart Health Month is now over, but taking care of your heart is an every day task.(St Joseph Health)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - American Heart Health Month is now over, but taking care of your heart is an every day task.

St. Joseph Health R.N., Jennifer Nolen, says there are several risk factors to watch out for.

“Diabetes is a big risk factor. High cholesterol, family history because genetics plays into it. Smoking is a really big risk factor,” she explained.

She also notes that indigestion and shortness of breath can also be symptoms of a heart issue.

Nolen says men and women present differently.

“Women don’t recognize symptoms as often as men do. Men present stereotypically, which is what we think of with pain on the left side, radiating down the arm. Women present very differently, so they aren’t treated as quickly as men,” she said.

She says it’s important to pay attention to any symptoms you might be feeling and see your doctor as soon as you notice them.

“If it’s something that’s different, that you’re not comfortable with, there’s absolutely no reason not to get it checked out. Get it checked out. They can tell you that you’re okay and that’s great. If there’s something wrong, at least you’ve done what you needed to do by taking that first step and now you can get treatment as early as possible,” she said.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students in Rockdale will attend classes Monday through Thursday.
Rockdale ISD approves new calendar with 4-day week
A Lee County resident, Wilbur Eugene Jackson, was convicted and sentenced earlier this month on...
Lee County man sentenced to 50 years in cattle theft case
Crews struck a natural gas line and city water line Tuesday evening.
Crew strikes water, gas lines in Bryan
A strong low pressure system will pull all ingredients together for scattered severe storms in...
Monitoring Thursday: Severe weather looking more likely for Brazos Valley
John Manuel Gaytan, 26, was stopped after a deputy witnessed him Gaytan driving a black Dodge...
BCSO: Dangerous driving leads to drug-related arrest

Latest News

Bargain Blitz is a rummage sale known throughout the community for being a shopping bonanza.
Grab your wallets for a shopping bonanza
Spread the love of reading in the Brazos Valley
Spread the love of reading in the Brazos Valley
THE THR3E(Recurring) - united way book drive
THE THR3E(Recurring) - united way book drive
THE THR3E(Recurring) - hot homes
THE THR3E(Recurring) - hot homes