Live a long life, have a healthy heart

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - American Heart Health Month is now over, but taking care of your heart is an every day task.

St. Joseph Health R.N., Jennifer Nolen, says there are several risk factors to watch out for.

“Diabetes is a big risk factor. High cholesterol, family history because genetics plays into it. Smoking is a really big risk factor,” she explained.

She also notes that indigestion and shortness of breath can also be symptoms of a heart issue.

Nolen says men and women present differently.

“Women don’t recognize symptoms as often as men do. Men present stereotypically, which is what we think of with pain on the left side, radiating down the arm. Women present very differently, so they aren’t treated as quickly as men,” she said.

She says it’s important to pay attention to any symptoms you might be feeling and see your doctor as soon as you notice them.

“If it’s something that’s different, that you’re not comfortable with, there’s absolutely no reason not to get it checked out. Get it checked out. They can tell you that you’re okay and that’s great. If there’s something wrong, at least you’ve done what you needed to do by taking that first step and now you can get treatment as early as possible,” she said.

