Man arrested for burglary, kidnapping elderly woman

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police arrested a man Wednesday morning after being called for a welfare concern.

Police say at 6:10 a.m. a caller reported an elderly woman was sending them strange messages. Officers responded to the 4700 block of Raymond Stotzer Parkway, but were unable to find the woman.

Detectives were then called “based on evidence found at the scene.” Around 9:30 a.m., police located the woman in a wooded area inside a vehicle with a man that was court ordered not to be near her.

The woman was removed from scene and taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Justin Scott Meads, 55, was charged with aggravated kidnapping, burglary of a habitation, violating a protective order, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and injury to an elderly individual.

