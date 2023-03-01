Men’s tennis opens conference play with home doubleheader

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s tennis team opens conference play with doubleheader versus Lamar and LSU, Thursday, March 2, at the Mitchell Tennis Center with first serves set for 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. respectively.

Last time out, the Maroon & White travelled to Austin take on in-state rival No. 2 Texas and despite a hard-fought battle, the Aggies dropped the match, 5-2. Notable A&M performances came in singles from No. 57 Raphael Perot, as the junior secured a win on court 2 over the Longhorns’ No. 33 Pierre-Yves Bailly (6-2, 7-5). This was Perot’s third dual meet win of the season, tying him with No. 63 Noah Schachter for most on the team. Luke Casper also put a point on the board for the Aggies as the sophomore bested Chih Chi Huang in a three-set clash on court 5 (5-7, 6-1, 6-3) earning his first dual match win of the season.

“The season starts over tomorrow as we head into conference play,” head coach Steve Denton said. “This next stretch of matches is really going to be a great test and the team is excited to play at home in front of the 12th Man.”

The Aggies have played one match in front of the 12th Man this season, in which the team secured a 5-2 win versus the Oklahoma Sooners. A&M looks to build on its early success at home with three doubleheaders in five days. The Maroon & White hold a perfect record at home against the Cardinals, 6-0, and look to continue that trend. In similar fashion, A&M boasts an impressive 8-1 record at home versus LSU, and hasn’t fallen to the Tigers at the Mitchell Tennis Center in the last nine seasons.

