Milano falls to Flatonia in regional quarterfinals

By Tyler Shaw
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GIDDINGS, Texas (KBTX) - The Milano boys’ basketball team lost to Flatonia 62-50 in the regional quarterfinals at Giddings High School Tuesday night.

The Eagles soared to a quick 10-0 lead, but the Bulldogs were able to respond and trail 13-12 after the first quarter. The Bulldogs then quickly took the lead in the second quarter and led 26-20 at halftime. Flatonia outscored the Eagles 17-11 in the third quarter to help secure the 12-point victory.

Milano failed to reach the regional tournament in back-to-back seasons. Flatonia advances to the UIL 2A Region IV semifinals at Hays CISD.

