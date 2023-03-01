Monitoring Thursday: Strong storms expected in the evening

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Widespread thunderstorms are expected across the eastern half of the state of Texas Thursday, with a severe weather outbreak possible across the northeastern corner of the state. For the Brazos Valley, the severe risk is lower, but some strong storms are still likely by or before sunset.

WHEN: While we may see a few stray showers and maybe an odd rumble in the morning hours of Thursday, we’ve consistently seen that the evening time fram is the one to watch for the most widespread activity. The window for the most disruptive activity centers in between 7pm to 10pm. All in all, only about a three-hour window with storm potential. While this means we get the storms in and out pretty quickly, this also means the winds that come along with this system will be HAULING.

WHAT: All types of severe weather remain in the realm of possibility. Current thinking has this as a line of storms rather than isolated activity. Because of this, straight-line winds are the main concern with damaging wind gusts 45-50mph or higher possible. However, embedded, brief tornadoes and pocket change sized hail are not ruled out.

WHERE: The Brazos Valley has been placed under an Enhanced (3 out of 5) risk in the northeastern corner of the Brazos Valley, and a Slight (2 out of 5) risk for the rest of the area for severe storm potential. While the possibility exists for everywhere in the area to see some kind of severe weather, the more significant risk, especially for tornadoes, still looks to stay just to the north-northeast of the Brazos Valley, where a Moderate (4 out of 5) risk has been issued as of Wednesday morning.

According to the agency, “A regional severe-thunderstorm outbreak appears possible across parts of the southern Plains into the ArkLaTex and ArkLaMiss regions, with tornadoes, damaging wind, and hail all possible..” It goes on to note the potential for “widespread” damaging winds along an expected line of storms, and isolated strong tornadoes ahead of the main line.

The highest threat for significant thunderstorms is still expected to the east and northeast of the Brazos Valley. But, if storms manage to develop west or on top of the area, severe weather cannot be ruled out ahead of or through the sunrise hours.

A thin lid is forecast to be in place over the Brazos Valley through much of the day Thursday. If this limiting factor can hold, storms will struggle to develop or maintain any sort of strength locally. However, if temperatures warm past the mid-80s or cloud cover breaks to allow sunshine to erode that “lid”, storm development is expected to occur and strengthen rapidly. Should this occur, all types of severe weather will be possible as discrete storms form. This activity would likely quickly congeal into a line of storms, transitioning the concern to more of a wind and embedded tornado potential. These storms would be pushed quickly east-northeast on the strong upper-level winds. Storm motion is currently forecast between 50 and 55mph!

WHAT COULD CHANGE?

Though not likely, it’s possible this more “favorable” area for severe weather comes together a little farther south and west, shifting the higher tornado threat into portions of the Brazos Valley. We’ll continue to fine-tune this forecast, but that’s not a change we anticipate making at this point. A slightly slower progression of this system could also mean these storms roll through a little later in the evening Thursday into Thursday night.

WHAT HAPPENS AFTER THIS STORM POTENTIAL?

A cold front passes through the Brazos Valley Thursday evening and night, allowing cooler and drier air to sweep in ahead of the first weekend of March. Morning lows fall to seasonal 40s while afternoon highs run below the mark in the low-to-mid 60s. Friday will be breezy to start, but beautiful to finish, leading into a gorgeous weekend with some chilly evenings and mornings.

