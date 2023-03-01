Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office looking for burglary suspect

By Katherine Griffith
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information about a burglary that took place in the morning hours of Feb. 8.

The burglary happened in the 13200 block of Miller Road in the Lake Conroe Hills subdivision.

While authorities were investigating, they learned the suspect was seen taking construction tools out of the victim’s vehicle and putting them into a light-colored sedan. Those tools were worth more than $4,000.

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office searching for burglary suspect.(KBTX)

If you have any information about the suspect, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at (936) 760-5800.

