No information shared following FBI operation in College Station

The commotion occurred just before sunrise in the 200 block of Estates Circle near Texas Avenue and Holleman Drive.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Some College Station residents were alarmed Wednesday morning when they woke up to what sounded like a search warrant being executed at a townhome.
“I can confirm that the FBI is conducting a court-authorized law enforcement operation in that area. However, due to the ongoing nature of the operation, I’m unable to provide any details,” said an FBI spokesperson to a media inquiry from KBTX.
Neighbors say College Station police units were also present but a spokesman for CSPD told KBTX he had no information about the operation.
One neighbor said a law enforcement officer could be heard on a megaphone speaker announcing agents were there to conduct a search warrant and ordered the people inside to exit the home.
