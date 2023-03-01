No information shared following FBI operation in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Some College Station residents were alarmed Wednesday morning when they woke up to what sounded like a search warrant being executed at a townhome.

The commotion occurred just before sunrise in the 200 block of Estates Circle near Texas Avenue and Holleman Drive.

“I can confirm that the FBI is conducting a court-authorized law enforcement operation in that area. However, due to the ongoing nature of the operation, I’m unable to provide any details,” said an FBI spokesperson to a media inquiry from KBTX.

Neighbors say College Station police units were also present but a spokesman for CSPD told KBTX he had no information about the operation.

One neighbor said a law enforcement officer could be heard on a megaphone speaker announcing agents were there to conduct a search warrant and ordered the people inside to exit the home.

