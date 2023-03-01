Nonprofit Chosen BCS aims to ensure all have access to needed medical equipment
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In a recently leased warehouse on Texas Avenue in Bryan, Chosen BCS, a faith-based, community-oriented organization is working to be a lifeline to those in need of durable medical equipment.
The nonprofit is set to open in the next month and has already started to collect new and gently used medical equipment like wheelchairs, canes, walkers, hospital beds, and more, all to distribute to people in need.
Chosen is an international ministry based out of Erie, PA with local distribution and collection sites across the country.
Longtime Brazos County resident Sara Hadley is the director of Chosen BCS Pavilion Texas. Once operational, she says the ministry aims to bridge the gap for people needing medical supplies.
“Medical equipment is essential for the care and well-being of many individuals. Unfortunately, many people cannot afford it or have limited access to it,” says Hadley. “Chosen seeks to offer a beacon of hope and lifeline to those who need medical devices to enable them to live their best life.”
“There are no boxes to check, no income or insurance requirements, or timelines to fulfill. Locally, we distribute everything from gauze to hospital beds to anyone who expresses a need for our staff,” said Hadley.
The Brazos County District 2 Volunteer Fire Department recently made the first donation to Chosen BCS.
“Excited to see Chosen B/CS take what we were doing with our medical supply loan closet to the next level to serve the entire county, and then some,” the district said in a social media post.
Hadley says the hearts this team has for God and His people is the most inspiring and the driving force behind bringing this ministry to the Brazos Valley.
For more information on Chosen BCS and how you can get involved call 979-204-1104
Equipment includes:
- Canes
- Crutches
- Walkers
- Bedside Commodes
- Toilet Rails
- Bed Canes & Bed Rails
- Wheelchairs
- Transport Chairs
- Pulmonary Walkers
- Knee Scooters
- Reclining Wheelchairs
- Shower Chairs & Transfer Benches
- Toilet Risers
- Hospital Beds & Mattresses
- Bedside Tables & Bed Trays
- Nebulizer Machines and Accessories
- Incontinence Supplies
- Blood Pressure Monitors (Home Use, Non-Mercury)
- Hoyer Lifts, Hoyer Slings, & Sara Lifts
- Feeding Bags and Tubing
- Medical Supplies (Gloves, Wipes, Etc.)
- Diabetic Supplies
- Wound Care Supplies (Bandages, Gauze, Etc.)
- Shoes
- Step Stools
- Transfer Boards
- Shower Grab Bars
- Tub Rails
- Sock Aids & Shoe Horns
- Dressing Sticks
- Reacher/Grabbers
- Leg Lifters
- Oxygen Concentrator
- O2 Carriers
- Humidifier Machines
- Portable Ramps
- Lift Chairs
- Cushions (Wedge, Egg Crate, Donut, Wheelchair)
- Colostomy Supplies
- Other (Please Contact Prior to Dropping Off)
