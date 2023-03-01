Nonprofit Chosen BCS aims to ensure all have access to needed medical equipment

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In a recently leased warehouse on Texas Avenue in Bryan, Chosen BCS, a faith-based, community-oriented organization is working to be a lifeline to those in need of durable medical equipment.

The nonprofit is set to open in the next month and has already started to collect new and gently used medical equipment like wheelchairs, canes, walkers, hospital beds, and more, all to distribute to people in need.

Chosen is an international ministry based out of Erie, PA with local distribution and collection sites across the country.

Longtime Brazos County resident Sara Hadley is the director of Chosen BCS Pavilion Texas. Once operational, she says the ministry aims to bridge the gap for people needing medical supplies.

“Medical equipment is essential for the care and well-being of many individuals. Unfortunately, many people cannot afford it or have limited access to it,” says Hadley. “Chosen seeks to offer a beacon of hope and lifeline to those who need medical devices to enable them to live their best life.”

“There are no boxes to check, no income or insurance requirements, or timelines to fulfill. Locally, we distribute everything from gauze to hospital beds to anyone who expresses a need for our staff,” said Hadley.

The Brazos County District 2 Volunteer Fire Department recently made the first donation to Chosen BCS.

“Excited to see Chosen B/CS take what we were doing with our medical supply loan closet to the next level to serve the entire county, and then some,” the district said in a social media post.

Hadley says the hearts this team has for God and His people is the most inspiring and the driving force behind bringing this ministry to the Brazos Valley.

“My pastor and I discovered Chosen through a local friend when researching mission trip opportunities 4 years ago. She and I travelled to the Yucatan in 2019 to observe their international ministry. Since then, we have participated in 2 international mission trips and will be traveling on our 3rd in June 2023. The hearts this team has for God and His people is most inspiring. While in the Yucatan in 2022, we began talking with 2 of the staff members about how we could come along side Chosen. We came to learn that not only do they impact international regions but they also do their part within their local community as well. In August 2022, my pastor Jennifer Webber and I traveled together again but this time to Erie, PA to inquire on their local efforts. I was blown away by what I saw and the manner in which it is done. Immediately, I wanted to be a part of this ministry. Immediately I wanted Bryan/College Station to experience this same goodness.”

For more information on Chosen BCS and how you can get involved call 979-204-1104

Equipment includes:

Canes

Crutches

Walkers

Bedside Commodes

Toilet Rails

Bed Canes & Bed Rails

Wheelchairs

Transport Chairs

Pulmonary Walkers

Knee Scooters

Reclining Wheelchairs

Shower Chairs & Transfer Benches

Toilet Risers

Hospital Beds & Mattresses

Bedside Tables & Bed Trays

Nebulizer Machines and Accessories

Incontinence Supplies

Blood Pressure Monitors (Home Use, Non-Mercury)

Hoyer Lifts, Hoyer Slings, & Sara Lifts

Feeding Bags and Tubing

Medical Supplies (Gloves, Wipes, Etc.)

Diabetic Supplies

Wound Care Supplies (Bandages, Gauze, Etc.)

Shoes

Step Stools

Transfer Boards

Shower Grab Bars

Tub Rails

Sock Aids & Shoe Horns

Dressing Sticks

Reacher/Grabbers

Leg Lifters

Oxygen Concentrator

O2 Carriers

Humidifier Machines

Portable Ramps

Lift Chairs

Cushions (Wedge, Egg Crate, Donut, Wheelchair)

Colostomy Supplies

Other (Please Contact Prior to Dropping Off)

