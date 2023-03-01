Paysse finishes third at Southern Highlands Collegiate

(KBTX)
By Thomas Dick / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 7:50 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Neveda -- Texas A&M men’s golfer William Paysse fired three rounds of 69 to finish tied for third at the talent-laden Southern Highlands Collegiate with a 9-under, 217.

Paysse fired seven birdies on the day at the par-72, 7,510-yard Southern Highlands Golf to make a charge up the standings from sixth place. He was the only golfer to shoot in the 60s all three rounds.

The No. 15 Aggies finished the tournament in eighth place with 4-under, 860.

Florida’s Yuxin Lin won medalist honors with a 13-under, 203. Illinois climbed three spots on the final day to claim the tournament title.

Sam Bennett bookended his third round with birdies on 1, 2, 17 and 18 to register a 2-under, 70. He placed 28th at tournament, finishing par, 216.

Jamie Montojo carded a 72 on the day and tied for 35th with a 1-over, 217. Dallas Hankamer and Daniel Rodrigues shot 6-over, 222 for the tournament.

The Aggies return to action March 13-14 when the Maroon & White travel to Oakbourne Country Club in Lafayette for the Louisiana Classics.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M men’s golf, follow the Aggies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

TEXAS A&M SCORES

t-3      William Paysse                 69-69-69=207          -9

t-28      Sam Bennett                     75-71-70=216            E

t-35      Jaime Montojo                 70-75-72=217         +1

t-54      Daniel Rodrigues             74-74-74=222         +6

t-54      Dallas Hankamer             74-75-73=222         +6

TEAM SCORES

1      Illinois                          285-281-277=843     (-21)

2      Texas                            283-277-285=845     (-19)

3      Pepperdine                278-286-282=846     (-12)

4      North Carolina          271-285-292=848     (-16)

5      Oklahoma                  287-283-279=849     (-15)

t-6      Florida                         283-288-283=854     (-10)

t-6      Georgia Tech             288-294-272=854     (-10)

8      Texas A&M                287-289-284=860       (-4)

9      Georgia                       290-295-280=865      (+1)

10      UNLV                            287-288-291=866      (+2)

11      TCU                               286-293-288=867      (+3)

12      UCF                               296-285-291=872      (+8)

t-13      New Mexico              286-300-287=873      (+9)

t-13      San Diego State        289-293-291=873      (+9)

15      SMU                             290-294-298=882    (+18)

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head coach Brian Kortan

On the tournament...

“We played really good golf in stretches, but never maintained it. You have to play 18 holes. Other than Willie (Paysse) nobody really played solid for 18 holes on the golf course. When you’re playing this kind of field on a championship caliber venue, you have to play 18 holes. We need to play cleaner and score the ball better. It was good the guys to get that experience and see where we’re at so they can get to work and close the spring out strong.”

On William Paysse’s tournament...

“Willie put together a really good tournament. He was just a couple swings or a putt or two away from having a chance to win the tournament. He did a hell of a job. I’m proud of him. He took three months off to nurse back from injury. I’m proud of him for fighting and really competing well.”

