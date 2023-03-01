Purchase art, provide a meal

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There are families across the Brazos Valley who struggle every day to figure out their next meal.

Since 2013, the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley has been hosting Empty Bowls Jr. to support local in-school food pantries.

Arts Council Executive Director Sheree Boegner stopped by The Three to share the details of this annual fundraiser.

Boegner explained Empty Bowls Jr. is all about kids helping kids. She says kids from more than 25 Brazos Valley schools have created hundreds of handmade, artistic bowls to donate for this event. Students range from pre-K up to high school students.

“These kids create a bowl, and they bring it with their class to Allen Honda. Then, with a $10 donation, you get your pick of all these amazing bowls to take with you,” said Boegner.

bowls (kbtx)

Not only do you pay for a uniquely crafted bowl, but you also get a tasty soup from one of the many restaurant sponsors.

“We have some amazing restaurants that have donated soups because our community is so giving,” the Executive Director said.

According to the Boegner, all proceeds go towards the Arts Council’s ongoing programs.

Empty Bowls Jr. will be on Saturday, March 4, at Allen Honda in College Station. The event is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information visit the Arts Council website.

