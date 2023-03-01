Rockdale ISD approves new calendar with 4-day week

By Rusty Surette
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - The Rockdale Independent School District has become the latest school district in Texas to approve a 4-day week school calendar.

On Monday, Crosby ISD in Harris County became the largest school district to adopt the same schedule.

“The new calendar was developed with the input of parents, teachers, and community members and is designed to improve student achievement and enhance teacher retention,” the school district said in a statement released Tuesday evening.

On Friday, teachers will have the chance to do lesson planning, professional development, and collaboration, and the remaining time on Fridays will be for family time.

You can read the school district’s full statement by clicking here.

