Rudder advances to region semifinals with win over Pflugerville Connally

Highlights: Rudder vs Connally
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Rangers beat Pflugerville Connally 70-59 at Yoe High School in Cameron Tuesday night. The win punches the Rangers ticket for the 5A Region III semifinals against Fort Bend Marshall (34-3) at the Berry Center, Houston (CFISD).

Seniors Kevin Holmes (27 points) , Landon Heslip (16 points) and Daniel Price (14 points) led the way for the Rangers.

The semifinals match is set for March 3 in Houston.

