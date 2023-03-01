The Shining Star Award goes to... Frontier Communications

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley were the first community location to benefit from Frontier Communications’ “Broadband for Good” initiative.

The program provides reliable, high-speed internet and computers to local kids, closing the digital divide some of those children may face at home. To show their appreciation, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley honored Frontier with a special award.

“The Shining Star Award goes to a company, entity or organization that supports the members and staff of the club reach the mission, which is to enable all youth, especially those who need us most,” said the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley CEO Rhonda Watson.

rhonda watson (kbtx)

Kevin Moseley with Frontier Communications said they are thrilled to receive such an award.

“We are all excited to be part of connecting more homes and businesses in Bryan to the reliable and high-speed fiber internet that we all need,” said Moseley.

To learn more about the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley or Frontier Communications’ “Broadband for Good,” program, visit their website at bgcbv.org.

