COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Fish Drill Team brought home the Tulane Drill Meet Championship by placing 1st overall.

They placed 1st in Inspection, 1st in Regulation, 1st in Exhibition, 2nd in Squad, and 3rd in Color Guard.

Congratulations on a successful trip to Louisiana!

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.