Wellborn residents, College Station planners discuss Wellborn’s future

WELLBORN, Texas (KBTX) -Residents in the Wellborn community of College Station met with city planners Tuesday to further discussions on the future of the tight-knit community.

Every 10 years, College Station city leaders reevaluate the growth and development in communities across the city.

Tuesday’s meeting in the cafeteria of Wellborn Middle was the second community forum held to gather input before finalizing what the city calls the Envision Wellborn Plan Update.

The existing Wellborn Community Plan was initially adopted in 2013 and was a planning effort under the city’s 2009 Comprehensive Plan.

City leaders say the goal of the meetings is to help rebrand and shape the original plan to create a cohesive district that reflects the vision of residents while embracing Wellborn’s unique character.

Residents that attended Tuesday’s meeting say it was important that they showed up to voice their concerns surrounding the plan, many saying that they want their community to stay as rural as possible.

Judy Foster attended Tuesday’s meeting and says she’s concerned about issues like traffic, medians, bike lanes, and over-development.

“We have neighbors who TxDOT is taking over their farm pastures and their horse pastures and they’re not being listened to. We have neighbors that are losing their front yard for turning lanes,” says Foster. “We have traffic that’s gone nuts with the medians and businesses are losing their opportunities. We’ve lost businesses locally right over here because of the way they structured the turning lanes and those medians, not just in this part of College Station but further in central College Station.”

“People need to stand up and say this is taking me longer, traffic is worse and it’s costing us gas money and time,’ says Foster.

Foster has lived in the Wellborn community for nearly three decades. She says she’s attended meetings like the one held Tuesday over the years. She says unlike previous plans she’s hoping that the city will do what’s right and listen to their concerns and input when making the new plan.

Another thing that’s important to us is that the city listens to us because we have been through some changes with the city over the last 20 years that we’ve been here, particularly the last 10,” says Foster. “We weren’t pleased with some of those changes and not being listened to.”

Staff planners and project managers for the city of College Station insist that residents’ concerns are being taken seriously during the planning process.

“A lot of that is playing out in these meetings, for example, the first meeting we allotted a lot of time to reflect on the first plan, the 2013 plan, and get feedback from that,” says Naomi Sing, project manager, and staff planner for the city of College Station. “From then we kind of progressed to where we are now and writing updated goals and kind of getting more information and making sure that what we’re hearing from residents they are seeing progressively throughout the planning process.”

Tuesday’s meeting was more hands-on than the previous meeting where residents could interact with staff on a more personal level, look at maps and illustrate their concerns using pictures, maps, and other points of reference. The main focus of the night centered around the question of what does rural mean to residents.

“A lot of the feedback that was given on how to maintain that rural character included further looking at the zoning districts that are already in place for the Wellborn community as well as what are specific ways that the city can actually help preserve any kind of open space and things of that nature, as well as road classifications and also play into how an area can or cannot feel rural,” says Sing. "

One thing is for certain Foster and other residents say it’s important that everyone has their voices heard.

“The ability to get together with our neighbors and talk and to stand for what we all want which is the rural community, not being taken over by the city,” says Foster.

A virtual meeting is planned for Tuesday, March 21 from noon-1:30 p.m. The next in-person meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, May 30 at Wellborn Middle School.

Similar meetings are also being held to discuss the revitalization of Texas Avenue and University Drive corridor,

College Station city planners say residents that are unable to attend the public meetings can still give input on the plan by emailing Naomi Sing at nsing@cstx.gov

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.