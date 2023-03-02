Blinn College, Texas A&M School of Nursing announce partnership

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Nursing students will soon be able to co-enroll in Texas A&M University and Blinn College District in a new program designed to save future nurses time and money.

It gives Blinn Associate Degree Nursing (ADN) students a new pathway to receive a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) from A&M.

The Aggie Student-Centered Expressing Nursing Degree (ASCEND) Program is aimed at offering students an affordable way to earn their bachelor’s degree just one or two semesters after completing their associates degree.

“Texas A&M and Blinn are reducing traditional admission barriers, lowering student costs and helping the State of Texas meet the growing need for highly trained nursing professionals.”

Students can apply to the ASCEND Program during their first, second or third semester of the Blinn ADN Program. Depending on their Blinn entry term, students can earn their BSN from Texas A&M as soon as one semester after completing their ADN at Blinn.

Blinn’s ADN Program is based at the RELLIS Academic Alliance Complex.

BSN courses will be completely online through A&M. The BSN program includes advanced coursework in nursing informatics, community health, pathophysiology and pharmacology, leadership and more.

To learn more about the ASCEND program, visit nursing.tamu.edu/ascend and blinn.edu/ascend.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.