Cansdale Named SEC Horsemanship Rider of the Month

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Texas A&M equestrian standout Cori Cansdale was named the Southeastern Conference Horsemanship Rider of the Month, the conference announced Thursday.

The senior went 2-0-1 in February, with one Most Outstanding Performer honor. Cansdale defeated No. 3 Auburn’s Caroline Frendenburg, 70.5-69, and No. 6 South Carolina’s Carly Jenkins, 76.5-75.5. She tied No. 2 TCU’s Giorgia Medows with 73.5 points.

The Laguna Beach, California, native is 7-3-1, heading into the final two meets of the regular season, averaging 73.5 points per contest. The Aggies host No. 6 Georgia for the final home meet of the season on Saturday at 11 a.m.

