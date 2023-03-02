Coleman III Named to SEC Community Service Team

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M’s Henry Coleman III was named to the 2023 SEC Community Service Team for men’s basketball, the conference office announced.

Coleman III, a junior from Richmond, Va., is deeply involved in a variety of off-the-court endeavors. Recently, Coleman III was announced as serving in a leadership role for the student-athlete-led initiative – F.A.C.E. Mental Health. The mission of F.A.C.E. (Fostering Athletes’ Continued Excellence) Mental Health is to generate awareness, develop a sense of community, provide education, and advocate for the variety of mental health concerns and challenges student-athletes experience.

Additionally, Coleman III represents Texas A&M as the vice-chair of the SEC Basketball Leadership Council. The council serves as a conduit of communication from student-athletes to the conference office on issues related to student-athlete experience and wellness and to provide feedback on proposed rules governing the SEC and NCAA.

Joining Coleman III on the Community Service Team were:

Noah Gurley, Alabama

Derrian Ford, Arkansas

Jaylin Williams, Auburn

Trey Bonham, Florida

Jabri Abdur-Rahim, Georgia

CJ Fredrick, Kentucky

KJ Williams, LSU

Jaemyn Brakefield, Ole Miss

Isaac Stansbury, Mississippi State

Ben Sternberg, Missouri

Hayden Brown, South Carolina

Josiah-Jordan James, Tennessee

Liam Robbins, Vanderbilt

This marks the 25th year for the SEC Community Service Team for men’s basketball as well as for women’s basketball. All 21 league-sponsored sports have had a Community Service Team since 2004, with at-large teams for men’s and women’s sports being chosen from 1999-2003. The SEC began this concept with a football Community Service Team in 1994.

