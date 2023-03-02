College Station man arrested on possession of child pornography charge

According to online jail records, Justin Kyle Chatham, 29, was taken into custody on Tuesday for the alleged offenses that occurred in August 2022.
According to online jail records, Justin Kyle Chatham, 29, was taken into custody on Tuesday...
According to online jail records, Justin Kyle Chatham, 29, was taken into custody on Tuesday for the alleged offenses that occurred in August 2022.(Mug shot provided by Brazos County Detention Center)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station man has been arrested on charges of Possession of Child Pornography and Improper Photo/Video taken in a Bathroom/Dressroom.

According to online jail records, Justin Kyle Chatham, 29, was taken into custody on Tuesday for the alleged offenses that occurred in August 2022.

Court documents say Chatham was taken into custody outside a home on Jordan Place Road in College Station.

College Station police say at the time of his arrest, he was in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine. For that, he was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

His bonds total $40,000.

We have reached out to College Station police for more information about the accusations and a spokesman referred us to probable cause statements for details but those documents have not been publicly released at this time.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI and College Station police were at a home Wednesday morning on Estates Circle.
No information shared following FBI operation in College Station
The wreck happened just before 1 p.m. at Highway 105 and FM 159 and involved an 18-wheeler.
DPS identifies driver killed in crash on Highway 105
Highest risk for severe storms sits just to the north of the Brazos Valley. Strong to severe...
Strong storms Thursday: Two rounds possible
A Lee County resident, Wilbur Eugene Jackson, was convicted and sentenced earlier this month on...
Lee County man sentenced to 50 years in cattle theft case
Justin Scott Meads, 55
Man arrested for burglary, kidnapping of elderly woman

Latest News

Daily Pledge- Sam Houston Elementary- Mrs. Pearson’s class
Daily Pledge- Sam Houston Elementary- Mrs. Pearson’s class
Daily Pledge- Sam Houston Elementary- Ms. Amaya’s class
Daily Pledge- Sam Houston Elementary- Ms. Amaya’s class
twin city mission
Following governor’s orders Texas A&M University System removes DEI statements