College Station man arrested on possession of child pornography charge

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station man has been arrested on charges of Possession of Child Pornography and Improper Photo/Video taken in a Bathroom/Dressroom.

According to online jail records, Justin Kyle Chatham, 29, was taken into custody on Tuesday for the alleged offenses that occurred in August 2022.

Court documents say Chatham was taken into custody outside a home on Jordan Place Road in College Station.

College Station police say at the time of his arrest, he was in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine. For that, he was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

His bonds total $40,000.

We have reached out to College Station police for more information about the accusations and a spokesman referred us to probable cause statements for details but those documents have not been publicly released at this time.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.