Following governor’s orders Texas A&M University System removes DEI statements

Diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives are policies that support groups who have been historically underrepresented or discriminated against
(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Thursday afternoon, Chancellor John Sharp directed all universities and agencies in the Texas A&M University System to remove Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) statements from employment and admission practices.

The move comes after Texas Governor Greg Abbott sent a letter to state universities on Feb. 6 warning that the use of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, policies that support groups who have been historically underrepresented or discriminated against, is illegal in hiring.

Sharp says after they received they letter he immediately ordered all A&M System institutions to review their employment and admission practices and confirm their compliance.

Now, system-wide faculty and staff applications are standardized to only include a cover letter, curriculum vitae, statements about research and teaching philosophies, and professional references. It further instructs universities and agencies to make all websites or printed materials dealing with employment and admission practices compliant with the directive.

“No university or agency in the A&M System will admit any student, nor hire any employee based on any factor other than merit,” said Chancellor Sharp.

