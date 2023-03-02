Get rodeo ready at Texas Rose Boutique

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Yeehaw! The weather is warming up just in time for a quick drive down Highway 6 to Navasota for the Texas Birthday Bash or a little bit further down the road to the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo.

That means it’s time to go shopping for the perfect Western fits and Texas Rose Boutique in Downtown Bryan has everything you need.

“As soon as you walk in the door here, it’s rodeo time. We’ve got everything you need right at the front door,” Owner Sami Joe Catalena said. “We’ve got you covered from literally top to bottom. Hats, boots, clothes, accessories, we’ve got you.”

Catalena says her favorite item in the store right now is the Ariat boots they have in stock.

“This is a new product for us and we’re really excited about it,” she said.

Once you’ve picked out your boots, you’ll need a hat to match. Catalena Hatters just got their shipment of straw hats, so if you’re ready to make the seasonal change from felt to straw, this is the right place to be.

“If you know it’s going to be hot the day that you’re there, come get a straw,” Catalena said.

She recommends dressing for comfort when you head to the rodeo.

“If you’re going for the glitz and the glam, I am all for that. We have that stuff for you, but know that it is a lot of walking, so be comfortable. Don’t wear something you’ll be tugging and pulling on. Be ready to walk around and enjoy yourself.”

Catalena says the neutral palette is really in this year. Plus, sparkles. Always sparkles.

“Anything sparkly, I don’t think there’s anybody upset about that. The neutral palette is really big, but then there’s pink. You know, everyone is ready for some pink in their life these days,” she added.

Texas Rose Boutique is staying open late for First Friday on March 3, until 9 p.m.

Otherwise, you can shop Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

