Golf and give to a good cause

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Twin City Mission Golf Classic is returning this year with more fun than ever.

“This will be our 23rd year doing this, so we are doing something right, somewhere,” said Twin City Mission’s Ron Crozier.

He added that the Golf Classic is a fundraiser and all proceeds will go towards the organization’s mission.

“All nonprofits have to have some way to engage with the community to help generate revenue to support their programs,” said Crozier.

It doesn’t take much to start up a team and get those clubs swinging. Crozier says if you want to sign up, do it now. Registration will end once they have 144 golfers.

The golf tournament will be Monday, March 27 at the Traditions Club in Bryan starting at 4 p.m.

To register for the event go to Twin City Mission.

