Hearne community members celebrate girls basketball team going to state

KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - The Hearne Lady Eagles are state tournament bound. Wednesday evening, the town showed up in full force to celebrate the team’s season so far.

Community members sent the team off to state in fashion. The marching band was there, people decorated their cars, and even the local first responders came out to support the team.

“When I tell you Hearne Texas showed up and showed out, I loved every bit of it,” Hearne City Councilmember, LaShunda White said. “The kids showed up, the community showed up. They have the community behind them, they are ready for the game Friday. We got our school spirit up and ready to go.”

The Hearne Lady Eagles’ head coach Anthony Gonzales says they have been working for this moment since this time last year.

“We’ve been through a lot this year and over the years. To finally get the chance to be in the state tournament and be in the final four. We’re excited. We’re happy. This team’s not scared of anybody,” Gonzales said.

The Eagles will play Gruver on Friday at 10 a.m. in San Antonio. If they win that game, the final game for the big trophy will be at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lee County resident, Wilbur Eugene Jackson, was convicted and sentenced earlier this month on...
Lee County man sentenced to 50 years in cattle theft case
Students in Rockdale will attend classes Monday through Thursday.
Rockdale ISD approves new calendar with 4-day week
John Manuel Gaytan, 26, was stopped after a deputy witnessed him Gaytan driving a black Dodge...
BCSO: Dangerous driving leads to drug-related arrest
Crews struck a natural gas line and city water line Tuesday evening.
Crew strikes water, gas lines in Bryan
A strong low pressure system will pull all ingredients together for scattered severe storms in...
Monitoring Thursday: Severe weather looking more likely for Brazos Valley

Latest News

The town showed up in full force to celebrate the team’s season so far.
The town showed up in full force to celebrate the team’s season so far.
Nonprofit Chosen BCS aims to ensure all have access to needed medical equipment
Nonprofit Chosen BCS aims to ensure all have access to needed medical equipment
Crews struck a natural gas line and city water line Tuesday evening.
KBTX Investigates: More than two dozen natural gas lines have been cut this year in BCS
KBTX Investigates: More than two dozen natural gas lines have been cut this year in BCS
KBTX Investigates: More than two dozen natural gas lines have been cut this year in BCS