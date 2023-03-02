Hearne community members celebrate girls basketball team going to state

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - The Hearne Lady Eagles are state tournament bound. Wednesday evening, the town showed up in full force to celebrate the team’s season so far.

Community members sent the team off to state in fashion. The marching band was there, people decorated their cars, and even the local first responders came out to support the team.

“When I tell you Hearne Texas showed up and showed out, I loved every bit of it,” Hearne City Councilmember, LaShunda White said. “The kids showed up, the community showed up. They have the community behind them, they are ready for the game Friday. We got our school spirit up and ready to go.”

The Hearne Lady Eagles’ head coach Anthony Gonzales says they have been working for this moment since this time last year.

“We’ve been through a lot this year and over the years. To finally get the chance to be in the state tournament and be in the final four. We’re excited. We’re happy. This team’s not scared of anybody,” Gonzales said.

The Eagles will play Gruver on Friday at 10 a.m. in San Antonio. If they win that game, the final game for the big trophy will be at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.