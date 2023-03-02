Hearne girls’ basketball prepares for first-ever trip to state

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - The Hearne girls’ basketball team is the lone team representing the Brazos Valley this week at the state tournament in San Antonio. Hearne has already made history by being one of the final four teams left in Class 2A.

After taking down Big Sandy 49-45 in the regional finals, the Lady Eagles punched Hearne’s first-ever ticket to the state tournament. Still, they have bigger aspirations than just making it to San Antonio.

“It’s definitely a huge accomplishment, but we’re hoping to go and have a chance to win it instead of just go and be a participant,” exclaimed Hearne head coach Anthony Gonzales. “We want to celebrate it, but at the same time it’s a quick turnaround to go ahead and get ready for this weekend,” Gonzales added.

“The feeling is unexplainable,” senior forward Antinajah Jackson said. “From when the buzzer went off to coming to school today and having everybody congratulate you it’s a blessing. But not only do I want to go to state, it’s an accomplishment to go to state, and I want to win it. I want to get the ring,” Jackson added.

“This team has been working on this for so many years,” explained senior forward Makyla Dunn. “First year, we lost in the third round. We didn’t know what we were doing. Sophomore year, we lost in the third round. We had seniors, we were trying to get them there. Third year, we lost in the fourth round, and then this year, we’re going all the way,” Dunn added.

It’s no fluke that Hearne has made it this far. They went undefeated in district play winning their third straight district championship, and they’ve done it with a very balanced attack.

“Everybody’s always asking what’s the strength of our team and I’ve always said chemistry” Gonzales stated. “It’s not shooting threes, it’s not playing defense or making layups, it’s our chemistry. One player may have a bad game and someone else might step up and then vice versa the next game. We’ve had four or five different leading scorers this year,” Gonzales added.

“I feel like the chemistry that we have with each other helps us win games,” Jackson said.

The Lady Eagles are now just two wins away from bringing home Hearne’s first-ever state basketball title.

“To come back a state champ, being the first time going, that’s definitely something you dream about,” Gonzales said.

Jackson chimed in, “It would mean the world to me, but for the city of Hearne, it would mean everything. Going to state is a big accomplishment, a big milestone for the city. The girls have never done it before. But winning it would be a different ball game,” Jackson added.

Hearne will play the defending 2A state champions, Gruver, in the semifinals this Friday morning at 10:00 a.m. at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

