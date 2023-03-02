KBTX Investigates: More than two dozen natural gas lines have been cut this year in BCS

BRYAN/COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -In the midst of what feels like an increase in natural gas leaks around Bryan and College Station, some residents are expressing concerns.

These recent leaks also have industry experts urging construction crews and homeowners to call before they dig and to follow best practices and safety procedures when they do.

The hundreds of blue, yellow, and red flags marking utility lines, gas pipes, and other critical infrastructure are hard to miss when traveling through the twin cities. Utility companies use the flags as an identification tool to let people that may be digging know what utilities lie below.

Lately, avoiding underground utilities seems easier said than done.

Tuesday a natural gas and water line was cut by a crew working in a North Bryan neighborhood.

In February, the Bryan Fire Department and Atmos Energy responded to the 1600 block of Finfeather Road for a cut gas line. According to a statement from Atmos Energy, a construction crew doing work unrelated to Atmos Energy damaged a natural gas pipeline.

Earlier that week the College Station Fire Department responded to a cut gas line near Richards Street and Texas Avenue across from the Target store. According to a statement from Atmos Energy, this line was also damaged by an unrelated construction crew.

The gas leak located at the intersection of Texas Avenue and Richards Street prompted homes in the area to be evacuated for nearly 24 hours after “explosive level” readings of gas were detected by authorities.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported in the leaks seen across the area but were an inconvenience for those living, working, and traveling through the affected areas.

Data released by the Railroad Commission of Texas shows that Bryan and College Station saw 258 incidents involving ruptured pipelines and utilities in 2022 with the city of Bryan seeing the most with 172 compared to 86 in College Station. As of March 1, data shows that 33 incidents have been reported in the area with the city of Bryan seeing 26 incidents compared to seven in College Station.

Industry experts say these incidents are often avoidable and can be prevented.

“We have seen occurrences where pipelines have been struck or contacted and caused great harm and great damage due to improper location services being requested prior to digging activity,” said Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (TEEX) Division Director Gordon Lohmeyer. “it’s important not for anyone not to dig around those areas prior to calling 8-1-1 so the pipeline or any underground utilities need to be located before you dig around those.”

Atoms Energy was unavailable for an interview but said in a statement the most common cause of outside natural gas leaks is digging or construction that disturbs natural gas pipelines.

Utility providers say anyone who plans on digging should call 8-1-1 and allow two business days for utility companies to mark the work area. Before digging they say you should also confirm that all affected utility companies have responded and respect and replace the markings provided by the utility companies.

Texas 8-1-1 says ultimately It is the responsibility of the person digging to avoid damaging marked lines.

The railroad Commission also says excavators could face penalties for violations of the state’s Pipeline Damage Prevention rules. Penalties can begin at $1,000 per incident.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.