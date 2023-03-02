Look great, feel awesome at Waxing the City

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Whether you’re headed to a tropical destination or just lounging around the house, you deserve to look and feel you best.

Owner Wesley Lawhorn says at Waxing the City, it’s about more than just hair removal.

“Our goal is to enrich lives by improving people’s self esteem,” he said.

He says it’s their top priority to make sure clients feel better when they leave after an appointment than when they came in.

“We are not worried about time. We’re not rushing any of our clients. We’re not worried about anything other than making them feel at home and making them feel good about themselves,” he explained.

The Waxing the City team is very hands-on with first time customers, educating them on the process and what they’re going to experience.

“We educate our clients not only before and during the service, but also afterwards,” Lawhorn said.

Waxing the City offers a Club Orange Membership, where clients can get 20% off a chosen monthly service.

Club Orange members also get 10% off of all retail products and 50% off any other waxing service they’d like to receive.

For example, if you have a Brazilian Wax membership and you’d like to try an eyebrow wax before your sister’s wedding, you will receive that service at 50% off of the normal price.

“Any new client that walks into Waxing the City gets 20% off their first wax. That’s not a special. That is our iconic acquisition that we offer to all clients,” Lawhorn said.

Waxing the City is hosting their official Grand Opening on Saturday, March 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the College Station store.

The event will feature free nose and lip waxing, giveaway prizes, refreshments, and more.

“My soul purpose in doing this is to create prosperity for the team here and to give back to the Bryan/College Station community,” Lawhorn said.

