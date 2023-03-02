OPAS presents Our Planet Live in Concert

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A live concert based on an Emmy Award-winning Netflix documentary series is coming to OPAS at Texas A&M University.

“Our Planet” was transformed into a live concert U.S. tour that will include a stop at A&M’s Rudder Auditorium.

Our Planet Live In Concert is Wednesday, March 8 at 7:30 p.m. and is presented by OPAS.

From forests to high seas to frozen worlds and beyond, Netflix’s global phenomenon “Our Planet” features jaw-dropping imagery of the Earth’s most beautiful, intriguing and surprising wildlife, according to OPAS.

The concert features cinematography projected on a large high definition screen with a live orchestra performing music from Academy Award composer Steven Price.

“In my line of work, you play the the music in the studio, but you don’t really ever get to meet the audience,” said Price. “The idea of taking a show this exciting for the whole family to see with live music, incredible images on the screen, it just felt like an amazing opportunity.”

The live concert is co-narrated by Sir David Attenborough and actor William Shatner and is presented by GEALive, Silverback Films and World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

Price said he hopes the show will take the audience on a fantastic trip around the planet.

The experience will let people “see things that they’ve never seen before and celebrate some of the beautiful things and get a real sense that that this is our home,” said Price. “Hopefully they come out of it with a real sense that that we can make a difference.”

Tickets are on sale now at the MSC Box Office (979)-845-1234 and online at www.OPAStickets.org.

For more information, visit www.OurPlanetInConcert.com and follow Our Planet Live in Concert on Facebook and on Instagram at @OurPlanetInConcert.

