Shop top labels at Junior League’s Bargain Blitz

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Junior League of Bryan-College Station is gearing up for what they call the biggest and best garage sale-style event in the area. It’s the Bargain Blitz, and it kicks off Friday. The Bargain Blitz is a “shopping bonanza” where the community can buy new and gently-used items donated by local businesses along with community and Junior League members.

“This is one of our key events for the year,” board member Lauren Welford said.

Shoppers will get great deals on men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, books, toys, craft items, tools, furniture and more. There will even be a section called “Blitz Glitz” with prom and wedding dresses and other designer items.

“We have an amazing committee and a whole team of ladies who’ve been spending the last 10 months collecting from the community items, pricing them, sorting them and getting them ready for tomorrow,” Welford said.

A majority of the items will range from 25 cents to $50. There will be a preview party Friday from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. where everything will be double the price.

Along with the deals, the community will be supporting students. Proceeds from this event will help the Junior League provide essentials like school supplies to K-8 students in both Bryan ISD and College Station ISD. This will also help provide scholarships to high school seniors.

“It just allows us to do so much, and we couldn’t do it without the community,” Welford said.

The board member has seen the impact firsthand, being a legacy of the organization. Her mother is a former Bryan/College Station Junior League member.

“Growing up, I got to see her and her impact on the community and [it’s] something I wanted to do as well,” Welford said. “I remember days of lugging things to Bargain Blitz as a teenager.”

The event will be at the Brazos County Expo in Bryan. Preview party tickets are $6 for adults and $3 for kids.

The main event Saturday is from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and tickets are $1 for adults and free for children under 12.

For more information and updates, you can visit the Junior League’s Facebook and website.

