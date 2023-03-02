Sing, dance and eat at the biggest party in the Brazos Valley

By Jatrissa Wooten
SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - One of the biggest parties of the Brazos Valley is getting ready to return.

Snook’s annual PivoCrawl is making a comeback with some of the best live music, entertainment and food.

Event organizer Matthew Collins stopped by The Three to give the inside scoop.

Collins said besides great barbecue and Crawfish, there will be big names hitting the main stage.

“Braydon Zink comes on at 7 p.m., and then Cory Morrow come on at 9 p.m. and he will play until 10:30 p.m.,” said Collins.

PivoCrawl is family-friendly, and there will be a little something for everyone.

“We will have bounce houses for the kids, ball games [and] cornhole. For adults we have barbeque and Crawfish,” said Collins.

The year’s PivoCrawl will be held on Saturday, March 18 at Snook Pivo Point beginning at 4 p.m.

