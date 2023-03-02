Strong storms Thursday: Running updates

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Widespread thunderstorms are expected across the eastern half of the state of Texas Thursday, with a severe weather outbreak possible across the northeastern corner of the state. For the Brazos Valley, the severe risk is lower, but some strong storms are still likely by or before sunset. In the most intense scenario 75mph wind gusts, hail, and a few tornadoes will need to be monitored for.

THURSDAY MORNING UPDATE: Thunderstorms continue to produce hail WEST of the Brazos Valley this morning, and have thus far weakened as they’ve moved into the area. While coverage/chance is low, we will still monitor an isolated hail threat through the morning drive. We are still expecting an overall quiet day ahead of the main event of strong storms this evening.

Overall risk is low, but @NWSSPC has most of the Brazos Valley outlined in an "area to watch" for additional strong storms through about mid-morning.



Atmosphere is juiced up enough for some hail, but not in a widespread fashion. Main event still expected tonight. pic.twitter.com/OvpK4sreBB — Max Crawford (@KBTXMax) March 2, 2023

WHEN: New data has our rain and thunderstorms broken down into two rounds. The first of which comes early Thursday morning between 5am-8am. This passing system is of lower concern, but is still worth keeping an eye on as we get your day started. The more consistent round that has been our focus the last few days comes in the evening between 7pm-10pm. This second round will be much more widespread and disruptive as it moves through. Storms in the evening hours continue to move very quickly through the Brazos Valley. While this means we get the storms in and out pretty quickly, this also means the winds that come along with this system will be HAULING.

WHAT: All types of severe weather remain in the realm of possibility. In the morning, pocket change sized hail and gusty winds are the main concern. In the evening data consistently brings it in as a line initially. Because of this, straight-line winds are the main concern with damaging wind gusts 45-50mph or higher along the leading edge of storms. Higher winds are also a possibility, as The Storm Prediction Center has the northeastern reaches of the Brazos Valley highlighted for the potential of localized wind 75mph or greater. However, embedded, brief tornadoes, a few strong, cannot be ruled out. The latest data now has additional rain and a few elevated thunderstorms filling in behind the frontal boundary. The severe concern with those storms is lower, as cooler and more stable air looks to undercut them, hindering additional severe development.

WHERE: The Brazos Valley has been placed under an Enhanced (3 out of 5) risk in the central and northeastern portions of the Brazos Valley, and a Slight (2 out of 5) risk for the rest of the area for severe storm potential. While the possibility exists for everywhere in the area to see some kind of severe weather, the more significant risk, especially for tornadoes, still looks to stay just to the north-northeast of the Brazos Valley, where a Moderate (4 out of 5) risk has been issued as of Wednesday afternoon.

Enhanced (3/5) risk for strong to severe storms pushed further into the Brazos Valley. (KBTX)

According to the agency, “A regional severe-thunderstorm outbreak appears likely across parts of the southern Plains into the ArkLaTex and ArkLaMiss regions Thursday into Thursday night..” It goes on to note the potential for “widespread” damaging winds along an expected line of storms and a few strong tornadoes ahead.

Main concern remains damaging wind gusts, but a few tornadoes, some strong, cannot be ruled out. (KBTX)

A thin lid is forecast to be in place over the Brazos Valley through much of the day Thursday. If this limiting factor can hold, storms will struggle to develop or maintain any sort of strength locally. However, if temperatures warm past the mid-80s or cloud cover breaks to allow sunshine to erode that “lid”, storm development is expected to occur and strengthen rapidly. Should this occur, all types of severe weather will be possible as discrete storms form. This activity would likely quickly congeal into a line of storms, transitioning the concern to more of a wind and embedded tornado potential. These storms would be pushed quickly east-northeast on the strong upper-level winds. Storm motion is currently forecast between 50 and 55mph!

More widespread storms expected in the evening hours. (KBTX)

WHAT COULD CHANGE?

Though not likely, it’s possible this more “favorable” area for severe weather comes together a little farther south and west, shifting the higher tornado threat into portions of the Brazos Valley. We’ll continue to fine-tune this forecast, but that’s not a change we anticipate making at this point. A slightly slower progression of this system could also mean these storms roll through a little later in the evening Thursday into Thursday night.

WHAT HAPPENS AFTER THIS STORM POTENTIAL?

A cold front passes through the Brazos Valley Thursday evening and night, allowing cooler and drier air to sweep in ahead of the first weekend of March. Morning lows fall to seasonal 40s while afternoon highs run below the mark in the low-to-mid 60s. Friday will be breezy to start, but beautiful to finish, leading into a gorgeous weekend with some chilly evenings and mornings.

