Treat of the Day: A&M Consolidated earns Community Connection School of the Year Award

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated earned the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Community Connection School of the Year Award presented by Optimum.

Principal Gwen Elder was recognized for her service to the A&M Consolidated High School community and was presented with the Community Connector Award.

As a part of the recognition, Consol received a $2,500 donation.

