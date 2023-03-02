Treat of the Day: A&M Consolidated earns Community Connection School of the Year Award

A&M Consolidated earns Community Connection School of the Year Award
A&M Consolidated earns Community Connection School of the Year Award(College Station ISD)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated earned the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Community Connection School of the Year Award presented by Optimum.

Principal Gwen Elder was recognized for her service to the A&M Consolidated High School community and was presented with the Community Connector Award.

As a part of the recognition, Consol received a $2,500 donation.

