Treat of the Day: A&M Consolidated earns Community Connection School of the Year Award
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated earned the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Community Connection School of the Year Award presented by Optimum.
Principal Gwen Elder was recognized for her service to the A&M Consolidated High School community and was presented with the Community Connector Award.
As a part of the recognition, Consol received a $2,500 donation.
Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.