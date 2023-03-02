Washington County man sentenced to 8 years for domestic violence

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Washington County man was sentenced recently to eight years in prison for a domestic violence case in Brazos County.

Chester Coleman III pleaded guilty to the charge, according to prosecutors.

Coleman assaulted his ex-girlfriend at her College Station home in 2019.

As part of the plea, he now has a lifetime protective order which prevents him from having any contact with the survivor.

“Everyone deserves to feel safe in and around their own home. The defendant’s actions deprived the victims of that feeling of safety and security, but her bravery in reporting his actions made justice possible,” said Assistant DAs Ryan Golden and Kristin Burns.

