12th man gearing up for last regular season basketball game

Aggie Men’s Basketball plays their final regular season game against Alabama hoping to stay undefeated in SEC play at home
After a successful regular season for Texas A&M men’s basketball, the team is looking to make...
After a successful regular season for Texas A&M men’s basketball, the team is looking to make one more statement before heading to the SEC Tournament.(KBTX)
By Conner Beene
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After a successful regular season for Texas A&M men’s basketball, the team is looking to make one more statement before heading to the SEC Tournament.

Fans have been camping out at Reed Arena since Tuesday, hoping to catch the Aggies play one more time before they hit the road.

“I feel like this season has been a lot crazier, people have been a lot more hype,” said Texas A&M student Cody Meyers.

Students have to get basketball tickets on a first-come-first-serve basis.

If the Aggies can beat Alabama on Saturday they will finish the regular season with an undefeated record at home against conference opponents.

After this season’s success, students like Aaron Sanchez now have big expectations for the team as they continue to play in March.

“I want to go to the NCAA tournament and I hope to see them in Houston in the Final Four.”

If you can’t make it to the game you can watch it on Saturday at 11 a.m. on KBTX.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The conditions of the students were not immediately available by school officials.
3 arrested after Bryan High students sent to hospital after ingesting THC edibles
While strongest storms are expected north and east of the area today, isolated tornadoes and...
Severe weather threat over for the Brazos Valley
Following governor’s orders Texas A&M University System removes DEI statements
The FBI and College Station police were at a home Wednesday morning on Estates Circle.
No information shared following FBI operation in College Station
The Huntsville school district says it is investigating an incident involving a cell phone in a...
Huntsville ISD takes swift action following cell phone incident in school restroom

Latest News

The pledge, made by Linda and Dennis Clark ’68 ’71, will support construction of a new Small...
Texas A&M receives $20M gift for Small Animal Hospital
College Station ISD school placed in lockdown after student makes threat
The City of Navasota is celebrating Texas independence with its annual Texas Birthday Bash.
City of Navasota prepares for Texas Birthday Bash
It’s a two-day expo that kicks off Saturday and features over 68 companies that can help with...
Enhance your home with inspiration from 44th Annual B/CS Home & Garden Expo