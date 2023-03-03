12th man gearing up for last regular season basketball game

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After a successful regular season for Texas A&M men’s basketball, the team is looking to make one more statement before heading to the SEC Tournament.

Fans have been camping out at Reed Arena since Tuesday, hoping to catch the Aggies play one more time before they hit the road.

“I feel like this season has been a lot crazier, people have been a lot more hype,” said Texas A&M student Cody Meyers.

Students have to get basketball tickets on a first-come-first-serve basis.

If the Aggies can beat Alabama on Saturday they will finish the regular season with an undefeated record at home against conference opponents.

After this season’s success, students like Aaron Sanchez now have big expectations for the team as they continue to play in March.

“I want to go to the NCAA tournament and I hope to see them in Houston in the Final Four.”

If you can’t make it to the game you can watch it on Saturday at 11 a.m. on KBTX.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.