Aggies secure opening conference win in doubleheader sweep

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s tennis team secured its first conference win of the season during a doubleheader sweep with LSU (4-1) and Lamar (7-0), Thursday, March 2, at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

A&M (4-4, 1-0 SEC) opened conference play versus LSU (8-2, 0-1 SEC) with doubles starting the day. The Tigers struck first as No. 24 Stefan Latinovic/Nick Watson defeated Noah Schachter/Trey Hilderbrand on court 1 (6-3). A&M responded on court 3 with Pierce Rollins/Kenner Taylor securing a win over Chen Dong/Welsh Hotard (6-4), however LSU sealed the doubles point on court 5 as Ronald Hohmann/George Stoupe snatched the match (7-5) from Raphael Perot/Giulio Perego.

In need of a spark, Perego did just that, making quick work of Hotard on court 4 (6-1, 6-2), knotting the teams at one. Following suit was No. 105 Rollins on court 5, as he dominated Julien Penzlin (6-2, 6-4), doubling the Maroon & White’s lead. Joining in on the singles wins was No. 63 Schachter on court 1, as he secured a ranked win versus No. 30 Hohmann (6-3, 7-5). Clinching the match and opening conference win for the Aggies was No. 57 Perot, when he bested Latinovic (6-3, 7-5) on court 2.

In A&M’s second match of the day with Lamar (7-7) it left nothing on the table. The Aggies opened up doubles with a stellar performance on court 3 from Luke Casper/Matthis Ross as they blasted past Martin Garcia-Ripoll/Elias Peter (6-2). Following up in similar fashion was Schachter/Hilderbrand on court 1, sealing the doubles point for the Aggies versus Max Amling/Filippo Salsini (6-4).

Continuing the momentum into singles, the Maroon & White put on a clinic securing wins on all singles courts. Opening up the wins for A&M was Matthis Ross on court 3, he cruised to victory versus Joan Crespo (6-1, 6-1). Moments later, Rahul Dhokia bested Gustav Hasslegren on court 6 (6-1, 6-2). Following suit was JC Roddick, he clinched the match for A&M with his win over Brandon Do on court 4 (6-2, 6-2). Playing out the remaining matches, next in the win column was Taylor overcoming Max Milic on court 5 (7-5, 6-0). Perego secured his second win of the day, this time over Amling on court 1 (7-6(5), 6-1). Rounding out the victories was No. 92 Hilderbrand on court 2, as he sealed the final match of the day (6-4, 7-6(6)).

COACHES QUOTES

Head coach Steve Denton on the today’s dual match with LSU…

“Proud of the team for coming out here to battle. LSU won the doubles point, but our guys stayed the course and came back to win four huge singles points for a solid first conference win.”

Head coach Steve Denton on the today’s dual match with Lamar…

“These doubleheaders are very tricky and I thought we did a great job in the second match. It gives us the opportunity to let other guys have reps, which is crucial as we will need everybody as we continue through the season.”

UP NEXT

The Aggies host another doubleheader at the Mitchell Tennis Center, Saturday, March 4 versus No. 5 Kentucky and UTSA, with first serves are set for 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., respectively.

MATCH STATS

Singles Matches vs LSU

No. 63 Schachter Def. No. 30 Hohmann (6-3, 7-5)

No. 57 Perot Def. Latinovich (7-6(6), 7-5)

Marson – Dong (4-6, 6-4, 0-1) unfinished

Perego Def. Hotard (6-1, 6-2)

No. 105 Def. Penzlin (6-2, 6-4)

Casper – Stoupe (6-3, 3-6, 0-1) unfinished

Doubles Matches vs LSU

Schachter/Hilderbrand – No. 24 Latinovich/Watson (3-6)

Taylor/Rollins Def. Dong/Hotard (6-4)

Perot/Perego – Hohmann/Stoupe (5-7)

Singles Matches vs Lamar

Perego Def. Amling (7-6(5), 6-1)

Hilderbrand Def. Salsini (6-4, 7-6(6))

Ross Def. Crespo (6-1, 6-1)

Roddick Def. Do (6-2, 6-2)

Taylor Def. Milic (7-5, 6-0)

Dhokia Def. Hasslegren (6-1, 6-2)

Doubles Matches vs Lamar

Schachter/Hilderbrand Def. Amling/Salsini (6-4)

Perot/ Roddick – Milic/Omoir-Cowie (4-4) unfinished

Casper/Ross Def. Garcia-Ripoll/Peter (6-2)

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M men’s tennis. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M men’s tennis team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieMTEN.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.