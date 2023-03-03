Bryan and College Station Fire Departments at odds over ambulance service

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Whenever you call 9-1-1 for a medical emergency, it’s important to know you’ll get the proper help you need.

Since 1997, both Bryan and College Station fire departments have been under an agreement called the ‘Automatic Mutual Aid Agreement’. This essentially means the closest ambulance will automatically be dispatched and will respond to the call, no matter the location.

However, the City of College Station may change that.

On Jan. 9, the City of College Station sent the City of Bryan a letter indicating that it will terminate the current agreement between both fire departments by Mar. 10 unless an agreement is made.

On Thursday, the Bryan City Council held a special meeting to discuss the issue.

D.J. Capener, Bryan Fire Department Assistant Chief of EMS, gave a multiple-hour-long presentation to the city council.

Capener explained that the City of College Station wants the City of Bryan to reimburse them for costs associated with medical calls in Bryan that are not covered by a patient or insurance.

Here’s a statement we received from the City of College Station:

“About two years ago, the College Station Fire Department identified the need for an additional ambulance to handle our increased call volume. We sometimes did not have enough ambulances available to respond to calls. Before asking College Station taxpayers to fund another ambulance, we sought to ensure we operated as efficiently as possible. For several years, we’ve responded to EMS calls in the City of Bryan disproportionate to the times their personnel respond in College Station. Over a year and a half ago, the cities’ fire departments and city management began working on strategies to reduce the call volume discrepancy. While we’ve found ways to reduce the imbalance, in 2022, we still responded to EMS calls in Bryan (432) nearly four times more often than they responded in College Station (117). We continue to work in good faith with the City of Bryan to close that significant gap. The increasing demands in our community and the call responses to our sister city have created the need for CSFD to put another ambulance into service, costing College Station taxpayers about $1.4 million, which includes roughly $850,000 in recurring annual expenses.”

Bryan Fire Chief Richard Guisti said there is one main reason why College Station found itself responding to a disproportionate number of calls into Bryan.

“College Station Fire Department Station 6 is closest to a lot of the Bryan residents at that border, no matter what. There really is nothing we do,” said Guisti. “Other than building a fire station of our own right on the border.”

“College Station Fire Chief Richard Mann and I have been talking quite a bit about this and our main concern is making sure life safety is the highest priority for the citizens. It really doesn’t matter if the fire truck or ambulance is red or white. When people need help they need it now,” said Chief Guisti.

Chief Guisti said within the past 18 months his crew has made several adjustments to reduce the number of runs made by College Station ambulances into Bryan.

“In particular, we just made a focus on medic runs. For example, the City of Bryan has implemented a Community Medicine Program and has just implemented a Telemedicine Program,” said Guisti. “Our guys have really stepped up and taken on many more calls.”

However, with an automatic aid agreement and a fire station on the border of the two cities, College Station continues to be the first unit dispatched into Bryan in the area immediately adjacent to College Station Fire Station #6.

“It’s all about safety. This is a public safety issue. So, the automatic aid would take care of that. The question is and the biggest part is the compensation for those services,” said Guisti. “That’s where there are some sticking points. When we look at what is fair and equitable, we look at what the state reimburses for different types of deployments for our people. Would they reimburse us for that as well as the FEDs? So we took a look at their different ordinances for what they do for standby for ambulances. Added all that up, basically doubled it, and said, how about this? So, hopefully, they’ll come back and say that’s fair.”

On Thursday, the Bryan Fire Department said it would submit a plan to College Station that would suggest Bryan FD will provide an automatic ambulance response to the City of College Station for all life-threatening calls. In addition to that, the City of Bryan is offering College Station a guaranteed payment of $240 for each transport CSFD makes in Bryan.

“We really hope they come back to us and think what we gave them was generous,” said Guisti. “When I first came to Bryan a couple of years ago, people would say things like ‘Bryan, College Station, this whole area, is all about community’. Well, I’ll say, if it’s about community, then we need to start acting like it. Especially with all the extra things too. Like the sewer discussions and all that. We all have the same ultimate goal, right? It’s to help our community.”

Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez told KBTX both cities have very new councils and need to make it a priority to learn how to work together.

“First and foremost, we have to get along as one. We want to say we left it better than we found it. This is just one of the steps of those brick pavers making us one community,” said Mayor Gutierrez. “It’s just I would hate if something major happened just because a five-second period, ten-second period, or 30-second made a difference, just because both cities couldn’t act as one.”

Jared Salvato, Councilmember Single Member District 3, told KBTX he hopes the tension between both cities is soon resolved.

“There is obviously a discrepancy, between the runs College Station might be coming into Bryan,” said Salvato. “But, what we want to make sure of is that the citizens of both cities are protected. Nobody wins when both cities aren’t working together. There are obviously some things we need to figure out.”

If an agreement doesn’t come to fruition with the City of College Station, Bryan Fire said in the meeting that they are ready to independently take care of citizens.

The City of College Station told KBTX they are reviewing the City of Bryan’s proposed agreement. They say they will “continue to remain committed to the health and safety of citizens of both communities and will continue to work with the City of Bryan to devise a fair and equitable plan to “true-up” the cost each year.”

College Station officials say its city council will discuss the proposed agreement at the Mar. 9 meeting.

If the proposed agreement is not approved by both cities, the current 1997 Automatic Aid Mutual Agreement terminates on Mar. 10, 2023.

None of this will affect the mutual-aid agreements in place for fire-related responses.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.