City of Navasota prepares for Texas Birthday Bash

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Navasota is setting up for a weekend of music, food, and fun activities.

In honor of Texas Independence Day, the Texas Birthday Bash will be in Navasota near City Hall, only six miles away from the signing at Washington-on-the-Brazos.

“We want to continue the tradition to celebrate being Texan here in Navasota. We’ve had this event for 11 years now so we’re really looking forward toward celebrating it and just inviting everyone to come on out and have the biggest party in Texas,” said Bobbie Ullrich, the Marketing and Communications Director for the City of Navasota.

Friday’s music line-up includes La Mafia, La Fiebre, and Jeff Canada. Saturday’s line-up includes Aaron Watson, Kevin Fowler, Wade Hayes, Jason Cassidy and Payton Howie.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. on Friday and 1 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets are $20 dollars for one day admission or $30 for both days. Kids under the age of 12 get in free.

