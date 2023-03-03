Classroom Champion: Reagan Burnett from Bremond

Bremond, Texas (KBTX) - News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest classroom champion Reagan Burnett.

The Bremond High School senior has a 4.0 grade point average and ranks number one in her class. Reagan is a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council, along with UIL Academics where she has advanced to Regionals in both Copy Writing and Ready Writing. Reagan also excels in the Bremond High School Band where she has been honored as an All State Band Member and has received a $2,000 scholarship.

‘So I could ask anything of Reagan and she would do it.” Say’s Science Teacher Leah Feist. “And she always does it with a smile. She was our sergeant in arms for our student council organization, which was something that myself and the other sponsor asked her to be, because she was so willing to step up and kind of do anything, including recycling at 7:30am every Friday. So I will miss just having her there to be just to just to be there and do anything we need because we know she’ll do it the right way. She’ll get it done.”

Athletically Reagan plays volleyball and softball for the Lady Tigers. She has been an Academic All District selection in both softball and volleyball all four years of her high school career and picked up Honorable Mention All District in both sports as well.

“You know, I’m fortunate to have the you know, be able to coach her in softball and also be her principal.” Say’s Coach and Principle Kenneth Groholski. “So I can say, you know, on the academic side and on the athletic side as well. Reagan is what we like in our students. They’re active in multiple activities. They take care of business inside the classroom. And just a fantastic lady to be part of our programs here.”

“My plan is currently to go study music at Tyler Junior College.” Say’s Reagan Burnett. “It’s a really like really small school, but it’s really good. The music program is really where I want to be. They’ve got a huge band and the professors there are really awesome. I love the band director and I just feel like I’m going to be very welcome there and I’m going to learn a lot.”

Congratulations to Reagan Burnett of Bremond High School. This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion.

