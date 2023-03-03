College Station Fire Department rescues a cat

KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Mar. 3, 2023
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Fire Department is ready to help all members of the community, no matter how small.

Mr. Sanders climbed about 80 yards inside of a storm drain to rescue a missing cat. The storm drain was only 4 feet in diameter and contained about 1.5 feet of water.

The cat made it home safely to its owner.

Learn more about College Station Fire Department here.

