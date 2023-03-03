College Station ISD school placed in lockdown after student makes threat

CSPD said there was no evidence of an explosive device in or near the school
(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Cypress Grove Intermediate School was placed on a temporary lockdown Friday when a 12-year-old student made a threat toward the school.

College Station police say the student made a “statement that they possessed an explosive device at the school.” School administrators were immediately notified and called 911 around 12:45 p.m.

After a search of the school, CSPD said there was no evidence of an explosive device in or near the school.

The student is in custody and was taken to the Brazos County Juvenile Detention Center for false alarm or report.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The conditions of the students were not immediately available by school officials.
3 arrested after Bryan High students sent to hospital after ingesting THC edibles
While strongest storms are expected north and east of the area today, isolated tornadoes and...
Severe weather threat over for the Brazos Valley
Following governor’s orders Texas A&M University System removes DEI statements
The FBI and College Station police were at a home Wednesday morning on Estates Circle.
No information shared following FBI operation in College Station
A Lee County resident, Wilbur Eugene Jackson, was convicted and sentenced earlier this month on...
Lee County man sentenced to 50 years in cattle theft case

Latest News

The pledge, made by Linda and Dennis Clark ’68 ’71, will support construction of a new Small...
Texas A&M receives $20M gift for Small Animal Hospital
The City of Navasota is celebrating Texas independence with its annual Texas Birthday Bash.
City of Navasota prepares for Texas Birthday Bash
It’s a two-day expo that kicks off Saturday and features over 68 companies that can help with...
Enhance your home with inspiration from 44th Annual B/CS Home & Garden Expo
Centerville ISD logo
Centerville ISD classes delayed Friday morning